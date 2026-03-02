Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Gulf countries pledge to respond to Iranian attacks

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 09:27
    Gulf countries pledge to respond to Iranian attacks

    Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia, have declared their readiness to respond to attacks from Iran.

    According to Report, the Gulf Cooperation Council issued an official statement following a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of its member states.

    "The Ministerial Council affirmed that, in light of the unjustified Iranian aggression against the Council"s member states, they will take all necessary measures to safeguard their security … including the right to respond," the statement said.

    Gulf Cooperation Council Airstrikes on Iran
    Körfəz Ərəb ölkələri İrana cavab verməyə hazırdırlar - Bəyanat
    Страны Персидского залива пообещали ответить на иранские атаки

