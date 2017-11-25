Group of people campaigning in support of ISIS detained in Kazakhstan

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan detained four residents of Aktobe suspected of agitation in support of the terrorist organization ISIS. Report informs citing the Interfax.

"Those persons are suspected of organizing regular meetings during which they campaigned in support of the international terrorist organization ISIS”, - NSC said.

The committee specified that the detention was carried out by the NSC with the involvement of the internal affairs bodies in the framework of the criminal case instituted on the fact of propaganda of terrorism.

Investigation continues.