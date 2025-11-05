Government shutdown surpasses record for longest in US history

The shutdown is now the longest in US history, eclipsing the record previously held by the shutdown of late 2018 and early 2019, Report informs via CBS News.

That funding lapse ended on the evening of the 35th day, when President Trump signed a bill to extend government funding for three weeks. The White House announced the bill had been signed at 9:23 p.m.

The current shutdown began during daylight saving time and has lasted through the change to standard time, meaning it passed the comparable length of time one hour earlier, or 8:23 p.m. (GMT-8).

Shutdowns are a relatively recent phenomenon, having only begun in their current form in 1980, when the attorney general issued a series of legal opinions saying it was illegal for government agencies to continue spending without authorization from Congress. There have been 15 shutdowns since then, including the current impasse.