 Top
    Close photo mode

    German police arrested suspects planning terrorist attacks in mosques

    Three men and a woman suspected of planning terrorist attacks in mosques and centers for refugees

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement agencies of Germany conducted searches on May 6 in a number of federal lands in the premises of the alleged right-wing extremists, Report informs citing RussianTASS.

    As a result, 4 people were arrested.

    The searches were carried out this morning in the apartments in Bavaria, Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Three men and a woman suspected in the creation of a terrorist organization "Oldschool Society" (OSS) and planning terrorist attacks in mosques and refugee centers.

    250 police officers have been involved in investigation.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi