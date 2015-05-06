German police arrested suspects planning terrorist attacks in mosques

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement agencies of Germany conducted searches on May 6 in a number of federal lands in the premises of the alleged right-wing extremists, Report informs citing RussianTASS.

As a result, 4 people were arrested.

The searches were carried out this morning in the apartments in Bavaria, Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Three men and a woman suspected in the creation of a terrorist organization "Oldschool Society" (OSS) and planning terrorist attacks in mosques and refugee centers.

250 police officers have been involved in investigation.