Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt expected to open for people on Thursday
Other countries
- 15 October, 2025
- 18:57
The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is expected to reopen to allow people to cross on Thursday with an EU mission set to deploy there, two sources told Reuters, Report informs.
The sources did not specify what restrictions might be applied to those seeking to cross.
