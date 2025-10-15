Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt expected to open for people on Thursday

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 18:57
    Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt expected to open for people on Thursday

    The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is expected to reopen to allow people to cross on Thursday with an EU mission set to deploy there, two sources told Reuters, Report informs.

    The sources did not specify what restrictions might be applied to those seeking to cross.

    Rafah crossing Gaza Israel Egypt
    Sabah Aİ missiyasının iştirakı ilə "Rəfah" keçidinin açılması gözlənilir
    Ожидается открытие перехода "Рафах" в четверг при участии миссии ЕС

    Latest News

    20:04

    Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss bilateral, multilateral cooperation agenda

    Foreign policy
    19:50

    President of Uzbekistan launches construction of Tashkent's new int'l airport

    Region
    19:24

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets State Secretary of German MFA

    Foreign policy
    19:14

    Azerbaijani boxers ready for action at Budva 2025 European U15 Boxing Championships

    Individual sports
    18:57

    Gaza's Rafah crossing to Egypt expected to open for people on Thursday

    Other countries
    18:47
    Photo

    Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in Eternity-2025 exercise

    Military
    18:42
    Photo

    NUFA3 participants explore reconstruction efforts in Shusha

    Infrastructure
    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and S.Korea discuss military cooperation

    Military
    18:17

    Azerbaijan's public catering turnover rises by over 13%

    Business
    All News Feed