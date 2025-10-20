Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Gaza recovery may cost $50 billion, Witkoff says

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 15:26
    Gaza recovery may cost $50 billion, Witkoff says

    US Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said a "master plan" for Gaza"s postwar reconstruction is already in place, emphasizing that rebuilding efforts will be led through a transparent and regionally backed process involving Arab and international partners.

    Speaking in an interview on CBS" 60 Minutes program which aired Sunday, Witkoff said the plan - estimated at around $50 billion - aims to restore Gaza"s infrastructure.

    "It might be a little bit less, it might be a little bit more," Witkoff said, adding that this "is not a lot of money in that region."

    He did not specify who should fund the recovery but noted that this process will become an important step on the way to stability in the region.

    Gaza Steve Witkoff
    Uitkoff: Qəzzanın bərpası 50 milyard dollara başa gələ bilər
    Уиткофф: Восстановление Газы может обойтись в $50 млрд

    Latest News

    16:12

    Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournament

    Individual sports
    16:11

    Azerbaijani branch of UK shipping company closing

    Business
    16:10

    Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in Cairo

    Other countries
    16:06

    US Vice President Vance to travel to Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    15:58

    Preparations for Russia–US summit to begin soon

    Other countries
    15:53

    AZPROMO, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange sign memorandum

    Business
    15:50

    Yaroslav Kovalchuk: Azerbaijani companies to be able to directly participate in trading on Belarusian exchange - INTERVIEW

    Business
    15:39

    FIFA's Croatian referee appointed to Azerbaijani national team's match for first time

    Football
    15:35

    Georgia, Israel ink Memorandum of Cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed