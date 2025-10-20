Gaza recovery may cost $50 billion, Witkoff says

US Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said a "master plan" for Gaza"s postwar reconstruction is already in place, emphasizing that rebuilding efforts will be led through a transparent and regionally backed process involving Arab and international partners.

Speaking in an interview on CBS" 60 Minutes program which aired Sunday, Witkoff said the plan - estimated at around $50 billion - aims to restore Gaza"s infrastructure.

"It might be a little bit less, it might be a little bit more," Witkoff said, adding that this "is not a lot of money in that region."

He did not specify who should fund the recovery but noted that this process will become an important step on the way to stability in the region.