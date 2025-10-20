Gaza recovery may cost $50 billion, Witkoff says
Other countries
- 20 October, 2025
- 15:26
US Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said a "master plan" for Gaza"s postwar reconstruction is already in place, emphasizing that rebuilding efforts will be led through a transparent and regionally backed process involving Arab and international partners.
Speaking in an interview on CBS" 60 Minutes program which aired Sunday, Witkoff said the plan - estimated at around $50 billion - aims to restore Gaza"s infrastructure.
"It might be a little bit less, it might be a little bit more," Witkoff said, adding that this "is not a lot of money in that region."
He did not specify who should fund the recovery but noted that this process will become an important step on the way to stability in the region.
Latest News
16:12
Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournamentIndividual sports
16:11
Azerbaijani branch of UK shipping company closingBusiness
16:10
Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in CairoOther countries
16:06
US Vice President Vance to travel to Israel tomorrowOther countries
15:58
Preparations for Russia–US summit to begin soonOther countries
15:53
AZPROMO, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange sign memorandumBusiness
15:50
Yaroslav Kovalchuk: Azerbaijani companies to be able to directly participate in trading on Belarusian exchange - INTERVIEWBusiness
15:39
FIFA's Croatian referee appointed to Azerbaijani national team's match for first timeFootball
15:35