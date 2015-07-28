Gaddafi's son sentenced to death over war crimes

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ A court in Libya has sentenced Col Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, and eight others to death over war crimes linked to the 2011 revolution, Report informs citing BBC.

More than 30 close associates of the deposed leader were on trial, accused of suppressing protests during the uprising.

Saif al-Islam was not present in court and gave evidence via video link.

He is being held by a former rebel group from the town of Zintan that refuses to hand him over.

Former head of intelligence for the Gaddafi regime, Abdullah al-Senussi is among those also facing the death penalty, as is former PM Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi.