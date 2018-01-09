French prime minister’s nephew attacked in Israel

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The nephew of French prime minister Edouard Philippe was stabbed in the Israeli seaside resort of Eilat.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, the 25-year old relative of prime minister was attacked while walking in the city with his friends.

However, the incident took place on January 3, it was reported on January 9. Injured French citizens were hospitalized. Two of them returned to France on January 4 and 3 on January 5.

Israeli police investigate the case.

French tourists are supposed to be stabbed by several persons. However, they escaped from the scene and hid. No one has been detained yet.