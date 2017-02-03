French PM: Attack on serviceman in Paris of a terrorist nature

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The attack on a French serviceman in central Paris was "of a terrorist nature," Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Friday, Report informs referring to the BFMTV.

French soldier opened fire after a suspicious man with a machete had tried to enter the Louvre museum in Paris, France with two backpacks on Friday.

The man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with two backpacks.

The French soldier suffered a minor trauma, whereas the unknown man sustained a severe injury. The identity of the attacker remains unknown.