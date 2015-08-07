French hostage Isabelle Prime is released in Yemen

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ A French woman who was taken hostage in Yemen in February has been freed, the French presidency has said, Report informs referring to BBC.

Isabelle Prime was freed on Thursday night and would imminently be returning to France, the president's office said.

No details of her release were provided.

The 30-year-old was working as a consultant on a World Bank-funded project when she was abducted on 24 February while travelling to the capital Sanaa.

Her translator Sherine Makkaoui, who was seized at the same time, was released in March.

In recent years tribesmen in Yemen have kidnapped foreigners as a means of putting pressure on the government to provide them with better services or to release jailed relatives.