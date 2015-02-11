​French FM: Decision on Hollande and Merkel's visit to Minsk to be made after negotiations

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The decision on French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Minsk will be made after their telephone conversation on Wednesday morning. Report informs citing ITAR-Tass, this was stated by the French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius in a live radio of France Inter station.

"The negotiations are expected to be very difficult. We have to avoid a war in Europe. It is necessary to develop and adopt a treaty that would not be just the text on paper and actually not implemented", said Mr. Fabius.

"The solution of the Ukrainian crisis should be only political. Supplying weapons is not included in the plans of France", he added.