France accuses Iran of orchestrating cyberattacks on European supermarkets

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French intelligence services have established that Iran was behind recent cyberattacks targeting refrigeration systems in European supermarkets, Le Figaro said, citing informed sources, according to Report.

"I can confirm that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is responsible for this attack. This is an unprecedented attack in terms of scale..." French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Monday.

He said that Iran's ambassador to Paris had been summoned to the French Foreign Ministry over the incident. A strong protest was lodged with him "against this extremely serious act."

"We will impose sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack," Barrot added.

The attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems began in France. On October 11–12, hackers remotely altered the settings of refrigeration units in around 700 supermarkets across the country.

On the night of November 2, dozens of supermarkets in Germany, Sweden, Belgium and Finland were targeted in cyberattacks. Italy later also reported attacks on refrigeration systems.