    Four children killed in house fire in Ukraine's Cherkasy region

    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 10:27
    Four children killed in house fire in Ukraine's Cherkasy region

    A tragedy occurred in Ukraine's Cherkasy region, where four children died in a fire in their home. Another child with burns was taken to the hospital, according to the State Emergency Service, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Rescue workers in the Cherkasy region received a report in the evening about a fire in a residential house in the Uman district. The distressed mother said the fire had engulfed the entire home where the children were located.

    "The duty crew quickly contained the fire, which covered an area of 56 square meters. Despite the immediate response, firefighters discovered the remains of three children and a fragment of a body likely belonging to the fourth child," the State Emergency Service said.

    The victims are believed to be children born in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2025. Another child, born in 2017, was taken to the hospital with first-degree burns on the hands and signs of smoke inhalation.

    "Rescuers are currently establishing the cause of the fire. The incident is classified as a local-level emergency," officials added.

    Earlier, in the Kyiv region, three children born in 2006, 2017, and 2019 died in a fire in a private home.

    In the Chernivtsi region, four people, including three children, died in a house fire.

    RBC-Ukraine also wrote about a fire in a private home in the Volyn region, where two children born in 2014 and 2017 died.

    Ukraine fire
    Ukraynanın Çerkassı vilayətində evdə baş verən yanğında dörd uşaq həlak olub
    При пожаре в доме в Черкасской области Украины погибли четыре ребенка

