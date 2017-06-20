Format of Schengen visa will be changed to enhance protection

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Council of the EU adopted today a decision to amend the 1995 regulation establishing uniform format for short-stay Schengen visas, Report informs citing Interfax.

"The current visa sticker, which has been in circulation for 20 years, has been compromised by serious incidents of counterfeiting and fraud", the press service of the EU Council said.

As noted in the document, new regulations will most likely be adopted in early July by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament before its publication in the Official Journal of the EU.