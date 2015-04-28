Foreign ministers of Arab countries to discuss situation in Yemen

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (CCASG) will meet on April 29 at the Riyadh for the preparation of the summit of the regional organization, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Apart from the preparation of the summit, to be held in the Saudi capital on May 5, the foreign ministers will discuss situation in the region and in Yemen.

Summit of Arabian monarchies will be devoted to the upcoming meeting of leaders with US President Barack Obama on May 13-14. According to the press service of the White House, the partnership and security issues in the Middle East will be discussed there.

It is expected that, the first day of meeting with the leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be held in the main residence of the US President in Washington, and the next day - at Camp David in Virginia.

"Decisive Storm" against the Shiite group "Ansar Allah" (Huthis) in Yemen began on March 26 and officially ended on April 21. Arab coalition headed by Saudi Arabia. Arab coalition forces - Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan took part in the operation.