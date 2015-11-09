​FM: Moscow always supported a close dialogue with Riyadh on burning issues

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Federation maintains a close dialogue on a regular basis with Saudi Arabia on the most pressing issues of the regional agenda.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Bogdanov said that "Moscow has repeatedly stated its readiness and openness to work together with Saudi counterparts to find mutually acceptable solutions to the Syrian crisis, end violence in Yemen, and stabilize situation in Iraq, Libya, Palestine."

"We know the same spirit and intention exist in the Saudi side."