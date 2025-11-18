FlyDubai orders 150 Airbus A321neo aircraft

FlyDubai, the lower-cost sister airline to long-haul carrier Emirates, announced an order Tuesday for 150 Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Dubai Air Show - an estimated $24 billion purchase that will see the carrier for the first time expand its fleet beyond Boeing, Report informs via AP.

The deal would more than double FlyDubai's current fleet of aircraft and the airline said it had options to buy another 100 A321neos. It also represents a major purchase for the airline as Dubai prepares across both carriers to expand as it builds a five-runway airport in this desert sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates.

The A321neo is a mid-range, two-engine, single-aisle aircraft, matching the style of the Boeing 737s that FlyDubai has relied on since launching flights back in 2009. The airline currently has a fleet of 95 aircraft.

Airbus and FlyDubai declined to take questions from journalists at the announcement and did not elaborate on whether it was a so-called "firm" order. Both firms referred to the order as a "memorandum of understanding."

"It's an exciting step in expanding and diversifying our fleet and strengthening our long-term expansion plans," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman and chief executive of Emirates and chairman of FlyDubai.

Airbus also praised FlyDubai in the announcement.

"We're very impressed with FlyDubai as an efficiency-minded carrier that's also offering a premium product," said Christian Scherer, Airbus' CEO of commercial aircraft.