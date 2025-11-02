Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Five German climbers die in avalanche in northern Italy

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 17:07
    Five German climbers die in avalanche in northern Italy

    Five German mountaineers have died after being hit by an avalanche in northern Italy, rescuers said, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

    The bodies of three victims – two men and a woman – were recovered on Saturday, while the bodies of two other missing people, a man and his 17-year-old daughter, were found on Sunday morning.

    "They had been dragged to the lower part of the gully where the avalanche occurred," said Federico Catania, an Alpine rescue spokesperson. "Rescue teams are now returning to the valley, also considering the worsening weather conditions at high altitude."

    The mountaineers were hit by the avalanche at about 4pm (GMT+1) on Saturday while climbing near the Cima Vertana, in the Ortles mountains, at an altitude of more than 3,500 metres (11,500ft). It is unknown why the climbers were still on their way up at this relatively late hour, rescuers said.

    According to initial information, the climbers were in three groups and were traveling independently of each other. Two men survived the accident and were taken by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby city of Bolzano.

    Italy mountaineers Germany
    İtaliyada qar uçqunu nəticəsində beş almaniyalı alpinist həlak olub
    Пятеро немецких альпинистов погибли при сходе лавины на севере Италии

    Latest News

    17:39

    11 injured in mass stabbing on UK train; police arrest 2

    Other countries
    17:18

    Iran to build 8 new nuke plants with Russia's help

    Region
    17:07

    Five German climbers die in avalanche in northern Italy

    Other countries
    16:50

    Philippines, Canada sign visiting forces agreement

    Other countries
    16:29

    Maldives becomes only country with generational smoking ban

    Other countries
    16:11

    IDF kills 4 members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force

    Other countries
    15:53

    Death toll from Hurricane Melissa rises to 28 in Jamaica

    Other countries
    15:30

    5th spy satellite successfully put into orbit

    Other countries
    15:12
    Photo

    2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe held in Cologne

    Diaspora
    All News Feed