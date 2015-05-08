 Top
    Close photo mode

    Five-day cease-fire announced for Yemen

    US and Saudi Arabia declare humanitarian measure after Paris talks

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ A five-day cease-fire in Yemen will come into force on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Abdel al-Jubeir announced on Friday evening.

    “A cease-fire does not mean peace,” Kerry said in a joint press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Paris. “In all cases, the Yemeni parties have to return to the negotiating table to reach a political solution.”

    The humanitarian cease-fire can be extended after five days, Jubeir added.

    The announcement came after Kerry met Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers for talks on Yemen and Iran.

    Saudi Arabia has been leading a campaign of air strikes against Shia Houthis, who are believed to be supported by Iran.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi