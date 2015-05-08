Five-day cease-fire announced for Yemen

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ A five-day cease-fire in Yemen will come into force on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Abdel al-Jubeir announced on Friday evening.

“A cease-fire does not mean peace,” Kerry said in a joint press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Paris. “In all cases, the Yemeni parties have to return to the negotiating table to reach a political solution.”

The humanitarian cease-fire can be extended after five days, Jubeir added.

The announcement came after Kerry met Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers for talks on Yemen and Iran.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a campaign of air strikes against Shia Houthis, who are believed to be supported by Iran.