Fighter jet crashed near Aleppo belongs to Syrian Air Force

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The fighter jet that crashed in Syria is a Su-22 of Syrian Air Force, Report informs, a military-diplomatic source in Moscow told TASS on Tuesday.

"The jet does not belong to Russian Aerospace Defense Forces. According to preliminary information, it was a Su-22 of Syrian Air Force," the source said.

Videos were earlier posted to social networks that show a fighter jet crashing near Aleppo. Several media reported that Syrian opposition groups downed a fighter jet of Syrian Air Force when launching an offensive at government positions to the south of Aleppo.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian military aviation did not perform any tasks near Aleppo where the jet was downed.