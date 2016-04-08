Fidel Castro appeared in public for the first time in last 8 months

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ 89-year-old historic leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro on Thursday, April 7, for the first time in the past eight months, appeared on public, having visited in Havana an educational complex named after the heroine of the revolution Vilma Espin.

Report informs citing the foreign media, after August 2015, when Fidel Castro posed for photographs together with the presidents of Venezuela and Bolivia, he long avoided public events.

At this time, Cuban television showed Castro, communicating with students and teachers on topics of education, health and food.

Fidel Castro, leader of Island of Freedom since 1959, has not been seen in public after he transferred in 2006 operations of the abdominal cavity. Powers had been devolved to his younger brother Raul Castro, Fidel, however, retained the post of General Secretary of the Communist party of Cuba. Recall that Vilma Espin was the wife of Raul Castro until his death in 2007.