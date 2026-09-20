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    Fidan signals possible Turkish support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Other countries
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 10:48
    Fidan signals possible Turkish support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has not ruled out providing assistance to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca agreement amid Houthi attacks on the kingdom.

    According to Report, Fidan made the remarks during a live broadcast on NTV in response to a journalist's question.

    "We see very serious attacks against Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity, sovereignty and infrastructure. When we look at our agreement [the Mecca agreement - Ed.], the countries have allied responsibilities toward one another. Our president is also a leader who keeps his word. We are demonstrating solidarity on this issue," Fidan said.

    The foreign minister said contacts with the countries party to the Mecca agreement were continuing.

    "We have contacts that are not disclosed to the public. From a technical standpoint, they may have military needs, and we would have no problem meeting them," he said.

    On August 7, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed a collective defense agreement in Mecca. Under the agreement, an attack on one of the participants is regarded as an attack on all three countries.

    Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have raised the question of whether Türkiye and Pakistan would provide assistance to Riyadh.

    Hakan Fidan Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) Saudi Arabia
    Fidan Türkiyənin husilərə qarşı Səudiyyə Ərəbistanına hərbi yardımını istisna etməyib
    Хакан Фидан не исключил помощь Саудовской Аравии в рамках Мекканского соглашения

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