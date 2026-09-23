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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events at UNGA 81 High-Level Week

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 08:29
    Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events at UNGA 81 High-Level Week

    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev attended a number of events on the 2nd day of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) High-Level Week, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, Report informs.

    ⁠At the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group meeting on Afghanistan, Rafiyev expressed support to the Contact Group's efforts and highlighted Afghanistan's potential to serve as a connectivity hub through enhanced trade, transit, and energy cooperation.

    Moreover, he outlined Azerbaijan's renewable energy targets and plans towards becoming a regional connectivity hub for clean energy at the Solutions Dialogue on Energy Transitions.

    During the Solutions Dialogue on Climate Finance, the deputy minister underscored that climate finance must become more accessible, affordable, and effective for developing countries, with stronger system-wide coordination to turn the Baku Finance Goal into meaningful delivery.

    Furthermore, Rafiyev participated in panel discussions at the 7th Caspian Business Forum on Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor, pointing to Azerbaijan's major infrastructure development successes, growing transit and trade volumes along the Middle Corridor, and the progress of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative.

    Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events at UNGA 81 High-Level Week
    Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events at UNGA 81 High-Level Week
    Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events at UNGA 81 High-Level Week
    Yalchin Rafiyev attends several events at UNGA 81 High-Level Week

    Yalchin Rafiyev United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Renewable energy Caspian Business Forum Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
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