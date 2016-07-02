Extension of EU anti-Russian sanctions comes into force

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ he European Union's decision to extend sanctions against Russia by another six months, to January 31, 2017, is coming into force, the EU Official Journal reads.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, this announcement is purely technical as the political decision to extend the sanctions was made on June 21. In autumn, the European Union plans to have a deep discussion about its relations with Russia and about further plans related to the sanctions.

There are three independent packets of sanctions against Russia.

The first one is the blacklist against Russian and Ukrainian nationals, whom the EU considers involved in reunification of Crimea and Russia and thus violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory integrity. They all are not allowed to enter the European Union, and their financial assets in Europe should be frozen.

The second packet lists economic sectoral sanctions, which are extended from July 2 to January 31, 2017. These sanctions include bans for investments and trade of technologies with 15 companies in the financial, oil and defense spheres.

And the third packet is made of numerous bans related to Crimea, its citizens and local companies.