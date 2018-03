Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people were killed and one was seriously injured today in an explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in northern India, Report informs referring to TASS.

According to state police, the explosive device was detonated on the outskirts of the village in Saryam Radzhuori.

It is assumed that the explosive device was operated.

The investigation is underway.