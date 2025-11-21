Explosion at Odesa military recruitment center leaves one dead
- 21 November, 2025
- 18:37
An explosion occurred at one of the district Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRC) in Odesa, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Odesa Oblast said in a statement.
According to Report, preliminary data indicate that one person was killed and another injured.
"The police are working at the scene of the explosion at one of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in Odessa. Preliminary information shows that one person died and another was injured," the statement said.
Meanwhile, several Ukrainian media outlets report that the explosion resulted from a grenade detonation. According to reports, the weapon was used by one of the conscripts, resulting in the death of a 42-year-old man.
