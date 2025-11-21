Explosion at Odesa military recruitment center leaves one dead

An explosion occurred at one of the district Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRC) in Odesa, the Main Directorate of the National Police of Odesa Oblast said in a statement.

According to Report, preliminary data indicate that one person was killed and another injured.

Meanwhile, several Ukrainian media outlets report that the explosion resulted from a grenade detonation. According to reports, the weapon was used by one of the conscripts, resulting in the death of a 42-year-old man.