European Union among top three trade partners of Russia

    • 26 October, 2025
    • 11:11
    The European Union remains the third most significant trading partner of Russia, Bild wrote, citing the German Economic Institute (Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, IW), Report informs.

    According to the article, in 2024, Russia's exports to the EU increased by 18 percent.

    "The total trade turnover between the parties amounts to 67.5 billion euros," the article states.

    Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Washington is dissatisfied with the EU's approach to trade with Russia. The agency indicated that the US wants European allies to take the next big step, which could involve additional sanctions.

