European Commission will expel Catalonia from the EU in case of independence

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission recognizes as its member only the unity of Spain.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

He said if Catalonia gains independence it will be expelled from EU. At the same time, probability of such an outcome he regarded as “political fantasy”.

“Let’s imagine independence was gained, from that moment independent Catalonia will not be EU member. European Union recognizes only one member-state-Spain” stated Moscovici.

He stressed that "in fact, Catalonian independence does not exist", adding that Spanish people should find the solution of crisis by themselves and preferably through dialogue.

Referendum on independence of Catalonia took place on October 1, Spanish authorities called it unconstitutional.