European Commission's Junker: Turkey withdrawing from EU accession talks with 'giant steps'

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey is withdrawing from Europe by giant steps, the question is to know if we must put an end to the negotiations - which is a purely theoretical question as there are no negotiations."

Report informs citing the Interfax, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said during the talks on Turkey's accession to the EU, speaking in Brussels today at an embassy conference before the heads of the foreign missions of the EU.

Juncker said he suspected that Mr Erdogan was hoping that Europe would be the one to break off the talks "in order to blame the European Union" for their failure.

But the bloc must avoid "falling into the trap" as the "responsibility is entirely on the Turkish side", he said.