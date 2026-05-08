Euroclear transfers €6.6B from Russian revenues to Ukraine

Euroclear depository transferred €6.6 billion in income from Russian assets to Ukraine, reads the company's update, Report informs.

From February 15, 2024, to date, Euroclear has transferred €6.6 billion in asset proceeds to the EU for Ukraine Fund, according to Euroclear. The next payment of €1.4 billion will be made in July 2026, reads the company's update.

Euroclear noted that the volume of frozen Russian assets as of the end of Q1 2026 amounted to €200 billion.

At the end of March 2026, Euroclear Bank's balance sheet amounted to €237 billion, of which €200 billion relates to sanctioned Russian assets, reads the document.