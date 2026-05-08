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    Euroclear transfers €6.6B from Russian revenues to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 17:41
    Euroclear transfers €6.6B from Russian revenues to Ukraine

    Euroclear depository transferred €6.6 billion in income from Russian assets to Ukraine, reads the company's update, Report informs.

    From February 15, 2024, to date, Euroclear has transferred €6.6 billion in asset proceeds to the EU for Ukraine Fund, according to Euroclear. The next payment of €1.4 billion will be made in July 2026, reads the company's update.

    Euroclear noted that the volume of frozen Russian assets as of the end of Q1 2026 amounted to €200 billion.

    At the end of March 2026, Euroclear Bank's balance sheet amounted to €237 billion, of which €200 billion relates to sanctioned Russian assets, reads the document.

    Euroclear Frozen Russian assets Ukraine
    "Euroclear" Rusiya aktivlərinin gəlirindən Ukraynaya 6,6 milyard avro göndərib
    Euroclear перевел Украине 6,6 млрд евро от доходов РФ

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