EU, Uzbekistan ink new Enhanced Partnership, Cooperation Agreement

The European Union and Uzbekistan have signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Report informs referring to the EU Council.

The agreement was signed during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Brussels.

The new document covers cooperation in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, border security, and countering hybrid threats. Particular attention is paid to digital and transport connectivity within the framework of the Global Gateway strategy, as well as joint work on resilient supply chains, including for critical materials, according to a joint statement following the talks.

The parties noted their readiness to open negotiations on readmission agreements and visa facilitation under certain conditions.

The EU welcomed Uzbekistan's steps in reform, strengthening the rule of law, human rights, gender equality, and other areas. The country's progress toward WTO accession was specifically noted.

The EU and Uzbekistan will also cooperate in combating climate change, developing water and energy resources, and efforts to restore the Aral Sea ecosystem.