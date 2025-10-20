EU to present recommendations on visa regime with Georgia by year-end

The European Commission will prepare proposals by the end of the year regarding changes to the visa regime with Georgia and potential sanctions against specific individuals, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Report informs.

Speaking at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Kallas stated that the European Commission will submit a report on the suspension mechanism of the visa regime by year-end, and the new visa regulations are expected to take effect in November.