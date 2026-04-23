EU says Ukraine 90B euro loan to be covered by Russian reparations

The European Union's (EU) credit payment of 90 billion euros to Ukraine will be carried out at the expense of compensations from Russia to be delivered to Kyiv, according to a press statement by the EU, Report informs.

The EU Council adopted the last key legislative act determining the conditions for issuing this credit, which was agreed upon by the council in December 2025. This is expected to enable the European Commission to begin payments as early as the second quarter of 2026.

The funds will be directed toward meeting Ukraine's most urgent budget needs, as well as developing defense-industrial potential in 2026-2027.

It was noted that financing will be provided on the condition that strict requirements are met, including ensuring the rule of law and combating corruption.

The credit will be financed through borrowings in the EU's capital markets and secured by the union's budget reserves.