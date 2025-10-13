EU's Kaja Kallas arrives in Kyiv

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, arrived in Kyiv for a visit, Report informs.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiha welcomed Kaja Kallas in Kyiv.

"Ukrainians inspire the world with their courage. Their resilience calls for our full support. I am in Kyiv today for talks on financial and military support, the security of Ukraine's energy sector, and holding Russia accountable for its war crimes," Kallas wrote on X.