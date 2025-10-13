Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 12:02
    EU's Kaja Kallas arrives in Kyiv

    The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, arrived in Kyiv for a visit, Report informs.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sibiha welcomed Kaja Kallas in Kyiv.

    "Ukrainians inspire the world with their courage. Their resilience calls for our full support. I am in Kyiv today for talks on financial and military support, the security of Ukraine's energy sector, and holding Russia accountable for its war crimes," Kallas wrote on X.

    Kaja Kallas Kyiv Andrii Sibiha
    Aİ-nin xarici işlər və təhlükəsizlik siyasəti üzrə ali nümayəndəsi Kiyevdədir
    Кая Каллас прибыла в Киев для переговоров о поддержке Украины

