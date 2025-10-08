Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    EU must respond firmly to Russia's hybrid warfare – von der Leyen

    • 08 October, 2025
    • 14:16
    Recent violations of EU airspace and critical infrastructure are part of Russia's broader hybrid warfare strategy, and Europe must respond with determination and coordination, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Report informs.

    She noted that in recent weeks, Russian MiG fighter jets violated Estonia's airspace, while drones have flown over sensitive sites in Belgium, Poland, Romania, Denmark, and Germany.

    Von der Leyen described these incidents as part of a deliberate campaign aimed at undermining stability, exposing the EU's vulnerabilities, sowing division, and weakening support for Ukraine.

    "This is hybrid warfare, and we must treat it with utmost seriousness," she stated.

    Fon der Lyayen Aİ-ni Rusiyanın hibrid müharibəsinə qətiyyətlə cavab verməyə çağırıb
    Фон дер Ляйен вновь призвала ЕС ответить единством и решимостью на гибридную войну РФ

