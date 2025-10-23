EU leaders agree to accelerate creation of unified defense system by 2030

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 20:57
    European Union leaders agreed to significantly increase Europe's defense readiness by 2030, enabling them to act more autonomously and respond effectively to growing threats, including those from Russia and Belarus.

    According to Report, this was stated in the final declaration of the summit on defense readiness.

    The document states that Russian aggression against Ukraine and its consequences for European and global security represent an existential challenge for the EU.

    In the coming months, European states must launch work on all priority areas of defense capabilities defined at the EU level. The European Defence Agency (EDA) will provide support in this.

    By the end of 2025, countries should complete the formation of "capability coalitions," and in the first half of 2026, begin specific joint projects.

    The EU intends to reduce dependence on imports and eliminate deficiencies in key types of weapons by strengthening the industrial and technological base of European defense.

    Special attention at the summit was given to protecting external borders, threats of hybrid attacks and cybersecurity, as well as protection of critical infrastructure - energy, digital and underwater.

    The European Council called on member states to direct defense investments into joint development, production, and procurement of weapons to reduce costs and increase system compatibility.

    The document underscored that is important to involve Ukraine in the European defense industry, especially in the areas of innovation and advanced technologies.

    By the end of 2025, the European Commission should present new proposals to simplify investment rules and prepare a roadmap for the transformation of the defense industry, while the EDA should provide an annual report on EU defense readiness.

    This decision is not an alternative to NATO, but a complement to it, the document indicates.

    European Union European Defence Agency
    Aİ liderləri 2030-cu ilə qədər Avropanın müdafiə hazırlığını artırmağa razılaşıblar
    Лидеры ЕС договорились ускорить создание единой оборонной системы к 2030 году

