EU discusses possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needs

The European Commission (EC) and European Union (EU) member states are discussing possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needs for the coming years, according to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Report informs.

Speaking at the European Parliament, von der Leyen, the European Council has confirmed its readiness to provide Ukraine with stable financing for at least two years: "However, agreement has not yet been reached on how this will be implemented."

At the European Council's last meeting in October, attempts to reach agreement on providing Ukraine with funds in the form of compensation loans based on frozen Russian assets ended unsuccessfully.