EU discusses possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needs
Other countries
- 13 November, 2025
- 17:19
The European Commission (EC) and European Union (EU) member states are discussing possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needs for the coming years, according to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Report informs.
Speaking at the European Parliament, von der Leyen, the European Council has confirmed its readiness to provide Ukraine with stable financing for at least two years: "However, agreement has not yet been reached on how this will be implemented."
At the European Council's last meeting in October, attempts to reach agreement on providing Ukraine with funds in the form of compensation loans based on frozen Russian assets ended unsuccessfully.
Latest News
18:16
Azerbaijani women's volleyball team shines as runner-up at 6th Islamic Solidarity GamesTeam sports
18:06
Photo
Azerbaijan, Israel explore collaboration in emergency managementForeign policy
17:59
Azerbaijan begins cashew imports from Benin and GhanaBusiness
17:52
France lifts travel ban on Telegram founder DurovOther countries
17:35
Uzbekistan proposes holding Central Asia–Azerbaijan investment forum in 2026Business
17:27
Photo
Head of Gakh District Executive Authority introduced to staffDomestic policy
17:21
Photo
11 families relocated to Vangli village in Aghdara district receive house keysDomestic policy
17:19
EU discusses possible mechanisms to meet Ukraine's financial needsOther countries
17:00
Photo