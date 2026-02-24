Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani MP: Capacity of some reservoirs in country drops by 15–35%

    Infrastructure
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 13:19
    Azerbaijani MP: Capacity of some reservoirs in country drops by 15–35%

    The capacity of several reservoirs in Azerbaijan has decreased by 15–35%, Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, stated at today's plenary meeting of the parliament, Report informs.

    "Currently, there are more than 140 large, medium, and small reservoirs in the country. Due to sediment accumulation, the effective capacity of some reservoirs has decreased by 15–35%. Large reservoirs lose an average of 0.3–1% annually, while medium and small reservoirs lose 2–5%, which results in less water being stored. For example, about 40 million cubic meters of sediment have accumulated in the Varvara reservoir. Forecasts suggest that cleaning this sediment could yield approximately 12.8 million cubic meters of gravel and sand material suitable for use in construction and infrastructure projects," he noted.

    Sadig Gurbanov Azerbaijan Milli Majlis water reservoirs
    Sadiq Qurbanov: "Bir sıra su anbarlarının tutumu 15–35 % azalıb"

    Latest News

    14:18

    Azerbaijan imports 925 tons of cocoa powder in 2025

    Business
    14:14

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Fuat Oktay discuss Türkiye–Azerbaijan–Georgia cooperation format

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    New reservoirs to restore groundwater in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

    Infrastructure
    14:04
    Photo

    Turkish parliamentary delegation visits Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial

    Foreign policy
    14:01

    Trade attaché: Azerbaijan-UK cooperation enters strategic phase

    Infrastructure
    13:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss hydropower projects and electricity exports

    Energy
    13:39

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold next plenary session on February 27

    Milli Majlis
    13:38

    Azerbaijan's water reserves sufficient but not long-term, says agency official

    Infrastructure
    13:28

    Investment in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park nears $35M

    Industry
    All News Feed