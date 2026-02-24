Azerbaijani MP: Capacity of some reservoirs in country drops by 15–35%

The capacity of several reservoirs in Azerbaijan has decreased by 15–35%, Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, stated at today's plenary meeting of the parliament, Report informs.

"Currently, there are more than 140 large, medium, and small reservoirs in the country. Due to sediment accumulation, the effective capacity of some reservoirs has decreased by 15–35%. Large reservoirs lose an average of 0.3–1% annually, while medium and small reservoirs lose 2–5%, which results in less water being stored. For example, about 40 million cubic meters of sediment have accumulated in the Varvara reservoir. Forecasts suggest that cleaning this sediment could yield approximately 12.8 million cubic meters of gravel and sand material suitable for use in construction and infrastructure projects," he noted.