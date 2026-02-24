To date, 59.4 million manats (almost $35 million) have been invested in the Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park in Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Economy Ministry, stated at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2025, Report informs.

According to him, the Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park, with a total area of 2,807 hectares, is the first agricultural park in the country created with the involvement of small and medium‑sized farmers.

"As registered residents of the agricultural park, 35 business entities have created 185 permanent and 593 seasonal jobs. The agricultural park is intended for the establishment of intensive orchards, livestock and poultry farms, as well as processing facilities," Adigozalov added.