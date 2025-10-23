Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 19:39
    EU leaders have almost agreed on the financial support for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, which gives hope for the adoption of a corresponding decision by the end of this year.

    As Report informs, a EU representative told journalists on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

    "Obviously, the leaders don't have many options for continuing to provide financial support to Ukraine. Therefore, they generally lean toward this option. It is necessary to develop a legal mechanism for this, the mandate for which will be given to the European Commission," said the official.

    Commenting on Belgium's requirements for collective participation, he noted that most of the assets are located there, and the participation of other countries will do little to change the situation.

    A very positive fact is that for the first time, a package of sanctions was adopted unanimously and on the first attempt, the EU representative stated.

    The official said that a number of factors influenced this decision. However, in response to Report's question about whether such a decision became possible after the imposition of sanctions by the US, the EU representative acknowledged that, of course, such support from across the ocean and joint sanctions on Russian oil supplies from all partners became a significant factor.

    Aİ: Rusiya aktivlərinin istifadəsi ilə bağlı qərar ilin sonuna qədər qəbul edilə bilər
    ЕС: Решение об использовании активов РФ может быть принято до конца года

