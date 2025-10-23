Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 08:24
    EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against Russia

    The EU ambassadors have agreed on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Reuters news agency noted quoting the Danish presidency of the EU Council, Report informs.

    "A written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 a.m. (6 a.m. GMT)," the agency quoted a representative of the Danish presidency.

    According to previous statements by the European Commission, the 19th package will include a new expansion of the blacklist, restrictions on tankers carrying Russian oil, trade and financial bans, as well as new bans on EU countries purchasing Russian energy resources.

    European Union Russia sanctions
    KİV: Aİ səfirləri Rusiyaya qarşı 19-cu sanksiyalar paketi ilə bağlı razılığa gəliblər
    СМИ: Послы ЕС согласовали 19-й пакет санкций против России

