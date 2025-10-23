EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against Russia
Other countries
- 23 October, 2025
- 08:24
The EU ambassadors have agreed on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Reuters news agency noted quoting the Danish presidency of the EU Council, Report informs.
"A written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 a.m. (6 a.m. GMT)," the agency quoted a representative of the Danish presidency.
According to previous statements by the European Commission, the 19th package will include a new expansion of the blacklist, restrictions on tankers carrying Russian oil, trade and financial bans, as well as new bans on EU countries purchasing Russian energy resources.
Latest News
10:04
NATO-accredited ambassadors to visit Azerbaijan in early November - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
09:53
Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65Energy
09:53
Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrelEnergy
09:42
Qarabag rank second in ball recoveries in Champions League group stageFootball
09:39
US investigators, Turkish experts to help Hong Kong with fatal plane crash probeOther countries
09:21
CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2025)Finance
09:12
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)Finance
09:09
Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025Business
08:58