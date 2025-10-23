EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against Russia

The EU ambassadors have agreed on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Reuters news agency noted quoting the Danish presidency of the EU Council, Report informs.

"A written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 a.m. (6 a.m. GMT)," the agency quoted a representative of the Danish presidency.

According to previous statements by the European Commission, the 19th package will include a new expansion of the blacklist, restrictions on tankers carrying Russian oil, trade and financial bans, as well as new bans on EU countries purchasing Russian energy resources.