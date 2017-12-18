 Top
    Close photo mode

    Electricity fully restored at the US busiest airport

    Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed tweeted© Reuters/ Fikri Yusuf

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Power has been fully restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

    Report informs, mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed tweeted.

    Earlier, it was said that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

    As a result of the incident, all flights were canceled at the airport.

    Hartsfield-Jackson airport is considered the busiest in the world. Airport with 2,500 planes serves 275,000 passengers every day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi