EgyptAir makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan over bomb scare - UPDATED

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The EgyptAir plane going from Cairo to Beijing has landed in Uzbekistan due to an explosion threat.

The Uzbek Airlines press service has confirmed the information, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

The plane is now being searched by security services to find out if there really is an explosive on board, the local airline reported.

There were 118 passengers and 17 crew members on board, all of whom have been evacuated. The plane is in a secure holding area now, media report.

It comes less than a month after Egyptair flight MS804 disappeared over the sea on its way from Paris to Cairo. Investigation into that crash is still ongoing, but a terrorist act is being discussed as one of the theories behind the tragedy.

***11:14

The EgyptAir plane going from Cairo to Beijing has landed in Uzbekistan due to an explosion threat.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the plane has carried out the emergency landing after the authorities of Cairo airport got an anonymous tip-off about an explosive on board.