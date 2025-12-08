ECOWAS to send its Standby Force to Benin
- 08 December, 2025
- 08:50
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to deploy elements of its Standby Force to Benin following a foiled state coup, Reuters noted, Report informs.
The regional bloc did not say however which countries will participate in the mission.
Benin's government said earlier that its troops had thwarted an attempted state coup by the military.
ECOWAS, an association of 12 West African nations, established a Standby Force (ESF) in 1990.
Headquartered in Nigeria's Abuja, the force has no permanent contingent and is formed from national units, depending on the situation, and may number up to 6,500 troops.
