EC to present plan to improve military mobility next week

The European Commission, together with its Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Service, will present a plan to improve military mobility next week, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said following the E5 meeting in Berlin, attended by the heads of defense ministries of Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Poland, Report informs.

"Today, we also spoke about the rise of hybrid attacks against Europe: sabotage, cyber-attacks, drone incursions have become a daily occurrence. We cannot accept this as the new normal.

We must work together systematically to counter hybrid threats and restore deterrence. On European Defence Readiness, the EU has presented a clear roadmap to fill the capability gaps across nine areas. Now the work will fill these gaps is starting. Seamless military mobility is essential for European defence readiness. We need to be able to move troops and military equipment where we need them and when we need them.

Next week, I will present, together with the Commission, a plan to improve military mobility and this will include proposals to make our roads, bridges, tunnels, train lines, airports and other infrastructure projects able to cope with large scale military movements, pool transport resources to help each other out when needed, and make the permit process for moving troops around Europe faster," she added.