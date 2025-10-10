EC launches investigation into espionage allegations against Commissioner Várhelyi

The European Commission has announced the creation of an internal group to investigate the scandal related to a journalistic inquiry alleging that Hungary may have engaged in espionage against EU institutions, in which European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi was also allegedly involved, Report"s European bureau informs, citing EU spokesperson Balázs Ujvári.

However, he noted that the group has not yet been formed and its parameters have not been defined.

"I don"t want to disappoint you, but I have no more information than yesterday. The decision has been made - an internal group will be created to review these allegations. However, the parameters of its work have not yet been determined," he said.

Overall, the Commission takes these allegations very seriously, considering their potential implications for the security and integrity of EU institutions. "We are determined to protect our staff, information, and networks from any attempts at unlawful data collection," he added.

According to EC spokesperson Paola Pinho, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has not yet discussed the matter with the commissioner himself.

"The President intends to discuss this issue with Commissioner Várhelyi at the earliest opportunity," she said, surprising journalists who believe such a conversation should already have taken place given the gravity of the issue.

The journalistic investigation, conducted by the Hungarian media consortium Direkt36 in cooperation with outlets such as Der Spiegel, De Tijd, and others, claims that between approximately 2012 and 2018, Hungary"s intelligence services, operating under diplomatic cover, attempted to recruit EU officials, including Hungarians working within EU institutions.

According to the reports, the agent network operated in Brussels, and some of its members may have been officially accredited as staff of the Hungarian Permanent Representation to the EU, which at the time was headed by Várhelyi. The Commission emphasizes that there is currently no evidence that Commissioner Várhelyi violated any rules.