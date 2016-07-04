 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Earthquake shakes Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan border

    The earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China in 497 kilometers from Almaty. 

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, it was reported by the Seismological Experimental-Methodical Expedition of Education Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    "The epicenter of the earthquake was located in 497 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and China", - quotes agency Novosti-Kazakhstan.

    Tremors were recorded at 08.24 (the Almaty time). The earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

    Information on possible casualties or damage have not been reported yet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi