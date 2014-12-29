Early parliamentary elections to be held In Greece

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Early parliamentary elections will be held in Greece on January 25 .Report informs it was stated by the Prime Minister Antonis Samaras after Greece's parliament failed to elect a president in the third and final round of voting.

The candidacy of former European Commissioner, 73 years old Stavros Dimas proposed for the post of head of state by the government, did not score needed 180 votes in the 300-seat unicameral parliament.