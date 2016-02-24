Early parliamentary elections in Macedonia will be held on June 5

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Macedonia postponed the early parliamentary elections, which had initially been scheduled to take place on April 24, to June 5.

Report informs citing the TASS, dissolution of Parliament is scheduled for April 7.

Recently, the EU and the USA expressed concern that the necessary conditions were not in place for the holding of fair and democratic elections.

The Macedonian parliament passed late on Tuesday evening the amendments to the Electoral Code, which envisages the postponement of the elections, the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) informs.

The holding of early general elections is one of the steps agreed by the leaders of the four main parties in their attempt to end the political crisis in the country.

The agreement was reached in June-July last year with the mediation of the EU.

As part of the agreement, Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski resigned in January and an interim government was appointed which is in charge of holding the early elections.