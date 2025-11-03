Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Other countries
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 09:48
    Dozens of trains in Czech Republic stopped due to cable theft

    In the northeastern Czech Republic, dozens of trains were stopped due to a cable theft. Police have detained three suspects, Report informs referring to the Novinky portal.

    They cut and stole a significant number of cables needed to control switches, traffic lights, and other infrastructure that ensures safe train operation.

    Train service, carrying hundreds of passengers, was suspended on Sunday evening. Partial service resumed several hours later.

    The rail problems are expected to be fully resolved by Monday.

    В Чехии из-за кражи на железной дороге остановились десятки поездов

